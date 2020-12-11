FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Saks Off Fifth Friends and Family Sale cuts up to 70% off sitewide + extra 25% off orders of $150

Saks Off Fifth Friends and Family Sale offers up to 70% off sitewide and extra 25% off orders of $150 or more with code FRIENDS at checkout. This sale is loaded with top brands including Barbour, UGG, Cole Haan, Steve Madden, Kate Spade, and more. Receive free Standard Delivery shipping on orders of $99 or more with use of promo code SHIP99. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the UGG Union Hyperweave Chukka Boots for men. This style is currently marked down to $75 and regularly is priced at $140. These boots are very versatile to dress up or down and were designed to promote comfort. This style is also lightweight, flexible, cushioned, and feature breathable fabric. Better yet, they’re available in three color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

