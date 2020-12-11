Score 3-months of SiriusXM Premier and Hulu for just $1 ($56 off)

SiriusXM is currently offering a 3-month membership to its Premier Streaming Service plus a 3-month Hulu subscription for just $1. For comparison, you’d pay $39 for 3-months of SiriusXM Premiere and an additional $18 for Hulu. Note: Your subscription will auto-renew at the then-current price in 3-months. Be sure to cancel your subscription during the promotional period to avoid any further charges. If you’re wanting to both listen to the radio and watch some TV shows, this is the perfect trial for you. SiriusXM Premier offers over 300 channels of music, sports, talk radio, and more, including play-by-play of your favorite games. Plus, Hulu has original series, movies, and more available for you to watch at any time on whatever device you have. Interested in learning more about SiriusXM? This landing page has all the channels you’ll be able to listen to.

While SiriusXM can be enjoyed via an app on your phone, but it can also be listened to through smart speakers around your home. Amazon’s Echo is a great choice for this. The Echo not only offers voice-controlled SiriusXM listening, but it also doubles as a smart home hub. Plus, it’s on sale for $70 right now with two bundled Philips Hue bulbs, which delivers up to 46% in savings.

On a tighter budget? Amazon’s latest Echo Dot is a fantastic alternative and comes in at just $30. This can be bought with the savings from today’s lead deal, still leaving you with a few bucks afterward to spend on something else.

Terms and Conditions:

