Sperry’s Stock Up Sale takes 25% off sitewide + extra 40% off two or more items

Sperry is offering 25% off sitwide and an extra 40% off when you buy two or more items with promo code SALESTOCKUP at checkout. Find great deals on boots, boat shoes, slippers, accessories, and more. All orders receive free delivery or complimentary express shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Saltwater Nylon Duck Boots for men that are currently marked down to $63. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $120 and would make a great Christmas gift idea. These boots are waterproof, timeless to wear for years to come, and versatile to style. You can choose from four color options and they have a no-slip traction design to keep you on your feet no-matter the weather. Rated 4/5 stars from Sperry customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to update your sunglasses this season with Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale that’s offering up to 75% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, and more.

