An OLED screen enhances SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Keyboard at $65 (Save 35%)

-
35% off $65

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $64.99 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical rate there and comes within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting to explore other keyboards, this offering from SteelSeries is worth a look. It features hybrid mechanical gaming switches that pair “tactile clicks” with “smooth membrane.” The exterior is comprised of aircraft-grade aluminum and you’ll find dynamic per-key RGB illumination onboard. Probably the most notable feature here is its built-in OLED smart display. Owners can customize it with GIFs, game information, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Check out our release coverage to learn more.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to snag Microsoft’s Bluetooth Mouse at $15. This is actually a discounted price that we spotted a couple days back, allowing you keep the deals rolling. This offering is available in a variety of colorways, so be sure to peek at all your options.

If you’ve got an iPhone, another PC/Mac accessory discount worth considering involves SanDisk’s 256GB iXpand Flash Drive + Type-C Adapter. This combo has hit a new Amazon low of $63 and it sets you up to connect with USB-A, Type-C, and Lightning-equipped devices.

SteelSeries Apex 5 Keyboard features:

  • Hybrid mechanical gaming switches – the tactile click of a blue mechanical switch plus a smooth membrane
  • OLED smart display – customize with gifs, game info, discord messages, and more.
  • Aircraft-grade aluminum alloy frame – manufactured for unbreakable durability and sturdiness
  • Dynamic per-key RGB illumination – gorgeous color schemes and reactive effects for every key
  • Premium magnetic wrist rest – provides full palm support and comfort

