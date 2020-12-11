FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This 24-piece wooden beer pong set just fell to $16 shipped for today only (Reg. $40)

Today only, Macy’s is offering the 24-piece Studio Mercantile Mini Wood Beer Pong Game for $15.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $40 and currently out of stock at Amazon where it has fetched nearly as much over the last year or so. Today’s offer is up to 60% in savings and the lowest we can find. This official mini beer pong set comes with everything you need other than the alcohol including a wooden board with catapults as well as a host of mini cups, a pair of balls and a storage bag. The board measures out at 25.5- x 7.25- x 0.75-inches but can also be folded up for easy transportation or when storing it away. This one has a light 4+ star rating on Amazon while much of the Studio Mercantile lineup of unique gifts carries solid reviews

If the beer pong game isn’t getting you excited, there are a number of notable Studio Mercantile products on sale at Macy’s with free shipping today. If you’re looking for some kind of unique gift, this might be just what you’re after. Some standouts include the now $9.99 wooden Block Stacking Game and this $13.99 Shotski drinking game board. Regularly $26 and $40, respectively, both items are at the best we can find. And you can browse through the rest of the discounted options right here

While we are talking about drinking games and the like, you’ll definitely want to check out our coverage of the Bartesian — the Keurig of cocktails. But we have some great gift guides to give you some fresh ideas as well including Blair’s picks for the best smart home gear out there and all of these picks for musicians. The Ralph Lauren gift guide and our fashion deal hub are also great resources for all your apparel gifting needs this year. 

More on the Studio Mercantile Mini Wood Beer Pong:

Merch Source’s mini beer pong game set features a sleek wooden board with catapults and mini cups all in a foldable design for easy storage and on-the-go play of this popular party game. Game Includes: 25 plastic cups, 2 balls, wooden board, & storage bag.

