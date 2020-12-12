Woot 1-day-only Anker sale from $10: USB-C chargers, portable batteries, speakers, more

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Anker charging and audio accessories priced as low as $10 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite deal here is the PowerPort Speed 1 Compact 60W USB-C Charger for $23.99. Down from its $36 list price, today’s deal saves you 33% and is the best available. With 60W of USB-C Power Delivery, this has enough juice to easily power Apple’s latest computers and iPads, outside of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It’ll work as a backup power solution for the M1 MacBook Air or Pro, and can even handle fast charging your iPhone, should you have a compatible USB-C to Lightning cable. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for a few more of our favorites, but be sure to swing by Woot to view everything on sale.

More Anker deals:

This is far from the only Anker sale that we’re tracking right now. The Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K Projector is currently down to $1,500, offering HDR support, Dolby, and more more for a holiday home theater upgrade. You’ll also find many of the deals in our previous roundup are still live, with prices starting at just $11.

Anker PowerPort Speed 1 USB-C Charger features:

Perfect for laptops: USB-C and power delivery technology supports 60W full-speed charging for all USB-C laptops including MacBook 12”/ Pro 13”/ Pro 15”/ air 2018, Dell XPS 13, HP Elite X2/ Elite Book X360/ specter 13/ Specter 15/ Specter 360, Lenovo ThinkPad X1/ yoga730, and more.

Charge Faster: fully charge a MacBook Pro 13” In 2 hours or a Dell XPS 13 in 2½ hours.

Travel size: 30% smaller than a stock MacBook Pro 60W charger, and designed with a foldable plug for effortless portability.

Temperature control: Anker chargers run 20% cooler than the industry Requirement, reducing the risk of overheating For a safer charging experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!