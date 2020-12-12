FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Coleman’s 8-Person Tent pops up in 60-seconds: $198 (Reg. $310)

Reg. $310 $198

Amazon is offering the Coleman 8-Person Tent for $197.74 shipped. That's $112 off the typical rate there and comes within $0.53 of the lowest price we have tracked in 2020. If you like having a spacious setup when camping, this Coleman tent may be calling your name. It measures 14- by 10-feet and can fit four queen-size airbeds inside. Even better, this unit boasts 60-second setup thanks to pre-attached poles. With an interior height of up to 79-inches, most will be able to stand up in this tent with no crouching required. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to use when grabbing a Gerber EAB Lite Pocket Knife at $13. You won’t have to worry about sharpening this knife as it relies on replaceable utility blades. It’ll actually be a more compact solution when compared with the Kershaw above, measuring just 2.8-inches when closed.

A few days out in the woods can make you miss home. This rings especially true if you love the furniture pieces in your space. Thankfully Walker Edison’s white TV stand is down to $189, allowing Amazon shoppers to bag $51 in savings. Swing by the deal to see a photo and learn more.

Coleman 8-Person Tent features:

  • Spacious 14 feet x 10 feet tent fits 4 queen size airbeds , Polyguard 2X double thick fabric stands up to the rigors of the outdoors
  • WeatherTec features include a tub floor with welded corners, protected seams, and covered zippers to keep water out; integrated rainfly provides extra weather protection
  • Instant setup in about 60 seconds thanks to pre attached poles

