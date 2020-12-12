FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fossil smartwatches plunge as low as $119 at Amazon, more from $81

-
AmazonFashionFossilSkagen
Save $96 From $81

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a variety of Fossil and Skagen timepiece deals priced from $81. Our top pick is the Fossil Neutra Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch for $119 shipped. That’s $36 off the typical rate there and marks the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked in months. This fashionable smartwatch wields a hybrid design that never needs charged. Instead you’ll only have to swap out a standard coin cell battery about once every year. Despite this, you’ll still garner activity and sleep tracking capabilities alongside smartwatch vibration when notifications roll in. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watch deals up to $96 off.

More watches on sale:

This list isn’t the only place you can find smartwatch and traditional timepiece discounts. In fact, yesterday afternoon we published several more deals priced as low as $59. Even better, cashing in on these will leave you up to 55% in savings. Swing by the full list to see all the readily-available deals.

Fossil Neutra Stainless Steel Smartwatch features:

  • Activity & Sleep Tracking with stats and long-term progress views in the companion app, set custom goals to track on your device.
  • This is one smart watch – Get smartphone notifications from the apps and contacts you care about most with discreet hybrid smartwatch vibration and hand movements; Customize your buttons to control your music, ring your phone and more
  • Looks like a watch, acts like a smartwatch; Case size: 44mm; Band size: 22mm; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands; imported; water resistant to 165ft (50m); microcontroller

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Fossil Skagen

About the Author

Coleman’s 8-Person Tent pops up in 60-seconds: $198 (...
These PowerA gaming discounts arrive by Christmas, now ...
DEWALT’s powerful Rotary Hammer Drill Kit plunges...
Modernize a dated living room with Walker Edison’...
Save up to 46% when you bundle Amazon’s all-new E...
Save $25 on this Key by Amazon in-garage delivery bundl...
Slide this Cuisinart Pizza Grilling Set under the tree ...
Govee’s outdoor LED light strip is 48-feet long a...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 55%

Amazon takes timepieces and smartwatches as low as $59 (Up to 55% off)

From $59 Learn More
Save $40

Amazon slashes up to $40 off Withings smartwatches, scales, and thermometers

From $79 Learn More
$127 off

This Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch is $127 off, more timepieces from $54

From $54 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4-day Apple Sale, AirPods Pro hit $190, Apple Watch SE up to $40 off, more

Learn More
Save 44%

SKIL and Stanley tools are up to 44% off at Amazon with pricing as low as $14

From $14 Learn More
From $25

Woot’s home theater audio sale starts at $25: Andrew Jones speakers, Pioneer receiver, more

$85 Learn More

[Update: Day 12] Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s 2020 Advent Calendars

Read more Learn More
Reg. $310

Coleman’s 8-Person Tent pops up in 60-seconds: $198 (Reg. $310)

$198 Learn More