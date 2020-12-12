Fossil smartwatches plunge as low as $119 at Amazon, more from $81

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a variety of Fossil and Skagen timepiece deals priced from $81. Our top pick is the Fossil Neutra Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch for $119 shipped. That’s $36 off the typical rate there and marks the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked in months. This fashionable smartwatch wields a hybrid design that never needs charged. Instead you’ll only have to swap out a standard coin cell battery about once every year. Despite this, you’ll still garner activity and sleep tracking capabilities alongside smartwatch vibration when notifications roll in. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watch deals up to $96 off.

This list isn’t the only place you can find smartwatch and traditional timepiece discounts. In fact, yesterday afternoon we published several more deals priced as low as $59. Even better, cashing in on these will leave you up to 55% in savings. Swing by the full list to see all the readily-available deals.

Fossil Neutra Stainless Steel Smartwatch features:

Activity & Sleep Tracking with stats and long-term progress views in the companion app, set custom goals to track on your device.

This is one smart watch – Get smartphone notifications from the apps and contacts you care about most with discreet hybrid smartwatch vibration and hand movements; Customize your buttons to control your music, ring your phone and more

Looks like a watch, acts like a smartwatch; Case size: 44mm; Band size: 22mm; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands; imported; water resistant to 165ft (50m); microcontroller

