Upgrade your home network for the holidays with Google Nest Wifi routers from $140

Today only, Woot is offering Google Nest Wifi 802.11ac Mesh Routers from $139.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally, you’d pay at least $170 for a Nest Wifi Router with today’s deal coming within $1 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Nest Wifi Routers offer a unique feature that other networking gear just can’t match: built-in Assistant smart speakers. That’s right, your router will do double-duty as a smart speaker, further expanding your home’s capabilities. This can also tie in with other Nest Wifi Routers to offer full mesh networking to cover your entire house. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Today’s deal offers either one or three nodes, but, if that’s overkill, we’re tracking a deal that delivers two for $199 right now. Down $100 from its normal rate, this bundle is perfect for medium-sized homes and offers one full Nest Wifi Router and one Point.

On a tighter budget? Well, check out the eero 6 Wi-Fi Router. It’s available at Amazon priced at $103 right now. You’ll find that eero 6 leverages Wi-Fi 6, which is an upgrade from the 802.11ac technology that today’s lead deal wields. Also able to be transformed into a mesh network, eero fully works with HomeKit, which could be something to consider.

Google Nest Wifi Router with Point features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room. One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

