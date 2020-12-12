FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Woot’s home theater audio sale starts at $25: Andrew Jones speakers, Pioneer receiver, more

-
Home Theater
From $25 $85

Today only, Woot is offering a wide selection of home theater and audio gear on sale from $24.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 for delivery at checkout. You’ll find that our favorite is the Pioneer Andrew Jones Dolby Atmos Speakers (SP-T22A-LR) for $84.99. Going for $199 at Amazon right now, today’s deal beats the all-time low there by $4 and is the best available. If you’re wanting to expand an existing, or start a new Dolby Atmos setup, these speakers are perfect for the task. Designed to handle upward-firing audio, these will “allows…Dolby Atmos content to come alive.” Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorite deals on sale, but don’t miss Woot’s landing page that has all the deals listed.

More home theater and audio deals:

For a higher-end setup out of the box, check out the Bose Soundbar 500. It packs AirPlay 2 built-in and you’ll find that it’s on sale for $449 right now, which saves you $100 from its normal going rate.

Pioneer Andrew Jones Dolby Atmos Speakers features:

  • Highly Acclaimed and Award Winning Speaker Series
  • Add-On top firing speakers to make any flat top speaker Dolby Atmos and DTS:X compatible
  • Concentric Driver including a 4” woofer and 1/2” tweeter for improved frequency response and sound placement in enabled Atmos and dts:x speaker configurations
  • Gold 5-way binding posts for more secure speaker wire connection

