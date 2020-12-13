Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Smartphone falls to new low of $540 (Save $410)

Today only, B&H offers the the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB for $539.99 shipped. Usually selling for $950, today’s offer is $10 under our previous Black Friday mention, saves you 43%, and marks a new all-time low. Even though this isn’t the latest Note 20, there’s still a lot to like about Samsung’s previous-generation flagship. Alongside its more affordable price tag, you’ll benefit from a bezel-less 6.3-inch Infinity display sporting a built-in ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. That’s on top of all-day battery life, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and three rear-facing cameras. Oh and of course, it wouldn’t be a Note device without the inclusion of Samsung’s S-Pen. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get all the details in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Keep your new handset scratch-free by using some of your savings on a case. Notably, Spigen’s Rugged Armor cover will run you $11. Or if you’d prefer something a bit more form-fitting, the company’s Neo Hybrid Armor case is $12. Either option is sure to get the job done for ensuring that the Galaxy Note 10 still looks its best down the road.

Hit up our Android guide for even more hardware deals, including the first cash price cut to date on Google Pixel 4a 5G at $459. Then be sure to check out these iOttie car mounts deals from $18, which are must-haves for upgrading your on-the-road Android kit.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features:

Stay connected with this Samsung Galaxy Note10. Its 6.3-inch Dynamic Infinity Display gives crisp and clear visuals, while the slim profile of the phone fits in a pocket perfectly. This Samsung Galaxy Note10 has an S Pen for enhanced overall operation of the device, and the 3500 mAh intelligent battery provides ample power for all-day use.

