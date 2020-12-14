Amazon’s offering up to 30% off NBA and NFL gear for the holidays from $10 Prime shipped

Amazon is currently offering up to 30% off NFL and NBA gear by Ultra Game. Amazon Prime members receive free delivery, otherwise; in orders of $25 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the NFL Men’s Full Zip Soft Fleece Raglan Hoodie for $59.50. Regularly this sweatshirt is priced at $85 and that’s the second lowest price we’ve seen in four months. You can choose from an array of team names and this style would make an awesome holiday gift idea. It also features a soft inner-fleece lining to help keep you warm and would pair nicely with jeans or joggers alike. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find additional deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide with an array of sales from top brands.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Ultra Game NFL Joggers that are currently marked down from $25 and regularly are priced at $40. These joggers feature your favorite team down the side and have a drawstring waist for a perfect fit. With over 6,500 reviews from Amazon customers, they’re rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking for more activewear? Nike is currently having its Last Call Sale that’s offering up to 40% off new markdowns including Dri-FIT, and more. Also, adidas is having its End of Season sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide.

Ultra Game NFL Raglan Hoodie features:

Officially Licensed By The NFL (National Football League), Ultra Game NFL is a re-introduction to the classic NFL fan gear. Boasting innovative design and fabric updates in fresh fits for today’s stadium-goers that appeal to everyone.

Soft inner fleece lining, ribbed cuffs and adjustable drawcord provide added comfort. Not too loose and not too tight, the perfect fit. Sizing is designed for an athletic fit. Model is 6 ft 1 in with a slim build wearing a size medium.

Super soft, comfortable, warm fleece makes this hoodie perfect for cooler weather. Details include full zipper, drawcord hoody and kangaroo front pockets. Perfect shirt to wear on game day or any day of week. Designed by fans for fans.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!