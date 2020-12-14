Amazon’s Last Minute Watch Sale offers up to 50% off Citizen, Timex, Nine West, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off last minute watch gifts including top brands from Citizen, Timex, Nine West, Tommy Hilfiger, Anne Klein, and more. Our top pick from this sale is the Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Titanium Quartz Brown Leather Watch for $152 shipped. Regularly this watch is priced at $200 and that’s matched with the lowest rate in over a year. This watch is a timeless gift idea that they can wear for years to come. The brown leather strap and navy blue face give it a polished look and will be sure to elevate any outfit. Rated 4.1/5 stars with over 200 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks include:

Finally, you will want to check out the latest Nike sale that’s offering up to 40% off new markdowns including Dri-FIT, Air Max, and more. Plus, Cole Haan is having a winter essentials event that’s offering up to 70% off boots, outerwear, and much more.

Citizen Eco-Drive Leather Watch features:

Take things up a notch with this perpetual calendar chronograph. Includes a 1/20 second chronograph up to 60 minutes, 12/24 hour time, dual time, tachymeter, date, alarm and non-reflective crystal.

The 43mm titanium case sports a one-way rotating elapsed time bezel & screw-back case with a brown leather strap with contrast stitching and 200M WR.

Water resistant to 100m (330ft): in general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not diving

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!