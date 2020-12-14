Braun shaver deals from $90: SmartCare dock bundles, Epilator kits, more (Up to $50 off)

Amazon is now offering the Braun Series 7071cc Electric 360 Flex Head Shaver for Men at $109.95 shipped. Also matched via Walmart. Regularly $150, today’s deal is nearly 30% off the going rate and matching the Amazon all-time low from Black Friday. This 100% waterproof wet/dry shaver sports a 360-degree flex head to meet the contours of your face while AutoSense technology automatically adjusts the power of the machine to match your beard density. It offers up to 3-weeks of wireless use along with a 5-minute quick charge when inside the 4-in-1 SmartCare dock (it also cleans and lubricates the blades). Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Amazon customers. More Braun shaver deals below.

More Braun shaver deals:

For something even more affordable than today’s lead deals, check out the popular Philips Norelco OneBlade shaver at $30 shipped on Amazon. You’ll also want to brwose this deal on the Remington Shorcut pro trimmer system and dive into our coverage of the best beauty advent calendars to pick up this year

More on the Braun Series 7 Flex Head Shaver:

Flex Electric shaver for men with 360° adaptation for a smooth shave, even in tricky areas

AutoSense technology reads and adapts power to beard density. Shaving even dense beards

Li-Ion Battery for up to 3 weeks of shaving (50 min). 5 min quick charge for one full shave

100% waterproof electric razor for Wet & Dry use

