FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Braun shaver deals from $90: SmartCare dock bundles, Epilator kits, more (Up to $50 off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsBraun
$50 off From $90

Amazon is now offering the Braun Series 7071cc Electric 360 Flex Head Shaver for Men at $109.95 shipped. Also matched via Walmart. Regularly $150, today’s deal is nearly 30% off the going rate and matching the Amazon all-time low from Black Friday. This 100% waterproof wet/dry shaver sports a 360-degree flex head to meet the contours of your face while AutoSense technology automatically adjusts the power of the machine to match your beard density. It offers up to 3-weeks of wireless use along with a 5-minute quick charge when inside the 4-in-1 SmartCare dock (it also cleans and lubricates the blades). Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Amazon customers. More Braun shaver deals below. 

More Braun shaver deals:

For something even more affordable than today’s lead deals, check out the popular Philips Norelco OneBlade shaver at $30 shipped on Amazon. You’ll also want to brwose this deal on the Remington Shorcut pro trimmer system and dive into our coverage of the best beauty advent calendars to pick up this year

More on the Braun Series 7 Flex Head Shaver:

  • Flex Electric shaver for men with 360° adaptation for a smooth shave, even in tricky areas
  • AutoSense technology reads and adapts power to beard density. Shaving even dense beards
  • Li-Ion Battery for up to 3 weeks of shaving (50 min). 5 min quick charge for one full shave
  • 100% waterproof electric razor for Wet & Dry use

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Braun

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Tackle DIY tasks around the house with a Little Giant 6...
This wireless backup camera kit includes a screen + ins...
These wipe-clean reusable notebooks sync your scribbles...
Timbuk2 and Osprey MacBook bags are up to 59% off, now ...
LG’s 32-inch 144Hz UltraGear Gaming Monitor hits ...
Get ready for Fitness+ with Apple Watch Series 6, now d...
Kershaw multi-tool for $4? Yep, this one just hit an Am...
Razer’s Kishi Xbox Gamepad for Android falls to $70 (...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $50

Get your groom on with Remington’s Shortcut Pro Body Hair Trimmer at $29.50 (Reg. $50)

$29.50 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – home audio: Sonos Move $100 off, onn Soundbar $29, more

Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Headphones: Powerbeats Pro $160, Bose 35 II $199, more

Learn More
Reg. $180

Tackle DIY tasks around the house with a Little Giant 6-foot ladder for $135 (All-time low)

$135 Learn More
35% off

This wireless backup camera kit includes a screen + installs easily at $84.50 (35% off)

$84.50 Learn More
Reg. $50

These wipe-clean reusable notebooks sync your scribbles to the cloud for $36 (Reg. $50)

$36 Learn More
All-time low

Microsoft’s dual screen Surface Duo smartphone returns to all-time low at $200 off

$200 off Learn More
59% off

Timbuk2 and Osprey MacBook bags are up to 59% off, now priced from $30

From $30 Learn More