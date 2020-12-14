Save up to 28% on CanaKit Raspberry Pi starter bundles from $65

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 bundles headlined by the MAX Starter Kit for $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 fee applies. While you’d pay $115 at Amazon right now, here you’re saving 22% with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. With the latest Raspberry Pi 4 at the center of the STEAM experience here, this kit includes everything you’ll need to get started like the necessary cables, a case, and a microSD card. Raspberry Pi can handle a variety of tasks like building a retro arcade machine or connecting your favorite speaker with AirPlay. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to check out the other price cuts in today’s CanaKit Raspberry Pi sale at Woot for some additional offers starting at $65. Whether you already have some of the essentials and just want to grab the Pi, or don’t need as in-depth of a bundle, there are other starter kits to choose from, all of which are centered around the popular micro computer.

Regardless of which kit you end up with, scoring the official Raspberry Pi Camera Module V2 might be a great way to elevate your projects. It goes for $24 at Amazon and lets you build a HomeKit-enabled smart camera, webcams, and more out of the CanaKits on sale today. Learn more about how it can be incorporated into various projects right here.

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 MAX kit features:

An exclusive kit from CanaKit that includes the latest generation model of the Raspberry Pi family: The Raspberry Pi 4 4GB and everything you need to get up and running within minutes in the exciting world of Raspberry Pi! The Raspberry Pi 4 features a 64-bit quad core processor running @ 1.5 Ghz. The CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter MAX Kit includes a high-gloss white Raspberry Pi case, a Samsung 64 GB EVO+ Class 10 MicroSD pre-loaded with NOOBS and dual Micro HDMI cables.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!