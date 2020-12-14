Score a rare deal on Sony’s DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment at $20 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $30, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Whether you’re still playing PS4 until the PS5 becomes more readily available/affordable or looking to complete your Sony first-party accessory collection, now’s your chance. This OLED-display equipped DualShock 4 attachment affixes to your PS4 controllers to offer up additional customized controls and more. Learn all about it in our launch coverage. Rated 4+ stars rom thousands at Amazon.

If you’re unsure about Sony’s unique back-button attachment device but are still looking for a PS4/PS5 add-on gift, check out the KontrolFreek grips. Starting at around $15, they add some extra grip and height on your thumbsticks — something that can be particularly useful for competitive online players and the like.

While we are talking PlayStation, here are all of today’s best game deals and be sure to browse through The Game Awards sale before it wraps up on you. Here are your December PS Plus freebies, our PlayStation 5 unboxing video, and details on early next-generation sales numbers.

More on the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment:

Two rear-buttons map-able to any digital button of the controller a dedicated button for remapping back Buttons

An digital screen that shows the currently assigned Buttons ability to save and choose from different pre-sets

Headset pass-through for connecting any 3.5 mm wired headset to the Controller (headset not included)

