FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fossil smartwatches fall by up to $58, more Citizen, Skagen, and other timepieces from $57

-
AmazonFossilCitizenSkagenTimex
Save 60% From $57

Today at Amazon we’ve put together a nice list of Fossil, Citizen, Skagen, and Timex watch discounts up to 60% off. Our favorite happens to be the Skagen Ancher Stainless Steel Watch for $72.50 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked since July. This elegant offering boasts a stainless steel case, white dial, and light brown genuine leather band. The case measures 40mm, making it slightly smaller than many average watch sizes. Skagen Ancher sports 100-foot water resistance, ensuring nothing bad will happen when it gets splashed at the pool. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watch discounts as low as $57.

More watch deals:

Oh, and don’t forget that we have yet another roundup that includes Fossil smartwatches as low as $119. Even better, traditional options there start from $81. One standout is the Fossil Neutra Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch for $119, but that’s just one of many others that you should have a look at.

Skagen Ancher Stainless Steel Watch features:

  • The Skagen Ancher aesthetic is simple, and works with every style. Slip on one of our men’s watches while you’re getting ready for any occasion and you’ll see your refined style take on a whole new level of sophistication.
  • Featuring a 40mm steel case has a slim 8-mm profile and features a white dial with analog three hand easy-to-read hour markers.
  • A soft geniune leather 22mm band with buckle closure makes this a dress watch that can also go the casual route. Not interchangable with other bands.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fossil

Citizen Skagen Timex

About the Author

Cooler Master’s 360mm AiO packs ARGB + infinity m...
These Walker Edison and Amazon Rivet furniture deals ar...
Prime members can enjoy a 1-month AMC+ subscription for...
This instant-read thermometer is a holiday cooking must...
LEGO’s Star Wars AAT set with Ahsoka minifig fall...
Outfit your car with iOttie iPhone and Android mounts f...
Amazon’s offering up to 30% off NBA and NFL gear ...
Tackle DIY tasks around the house with a Little Giant 6...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $96

Fossil smartwatches plunge as low as $119 at Amazon, more from $81

From $81 Learn More
$127 off

This Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch is $127 off, more timepieces from $54

From $54 Learn More
50% off

Get two Alexa/Assistant-compatible C by GE smart bulbs at just $5 each (50% off)

$10.50 Learn More
26% off

Cooler Master’s 360mm AiO packs ARGB + infinity mirror at $115 (26% off)

$115 Learn More
46% off

These Walker Edison and Amazon Rivet furniture deals are priced from $32 (Up to 46% off)

From $32 Learn More
89% off

Prime members can enjoy a 1-month AMC+ subscription for under $1 (89% off)

$1 Learn More
Reg. $190

The Economist magazine now up to $144 off with deals from just $30 shipped (Print or Digital)

From $30 Learn More

Meister debuts two new Mandalorian watches for Mando Mondays, more

Read more Learn More