Fossil smartwatches fall by up to $58, more Citizen, Skagen, and other timepieces from $57

Today at Amazon we’ve put together a nice list of Fossil, Citizen, Skagen, and Timex watch discounts up to 60% off. Our favorite happens to be the Skagen Ancher Stainless Steel Watch for $72.50 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked since July. This elegant offering boasts a stainless steel case, white dial, and light brown genuine leather band. The case measures 40mm, making it slightly smaller than many average watch sizes. Skagen Ancher sports 100-foot water resistance, ensuring nothing bad will happen when it gets splashed at the pool. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watch discounts as low as $57.

More watch deals:

Oh, and don’t forget that we have yet another roundup that includes Fossil smartwatches as low as $119. Even better, traditional options there start from $81. One standout is the Fossil Neutra Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch for $119, but that’s just one of many others that you should have a look at.

Skagen Ancher Stainless Steel Watch features:

The Skagen Ancher aesthetic is simple, and works with every style. Slip on one of our men’s watches while you’re getting ready for any occasion and you’ll see your refined style take on a whole new level of sophistication.

Featuring a 40mm steel case has a slim 8-mm profile and features a white dial with analog three hand easy-to-read hour markers.

A soft geniune leather 22mm band with buckle closure makes this a dress watch that can also go the casual route. Not interchangable with other bands.

