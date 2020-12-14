FUJIFILM’s INSTAX Mini 7S instant camera drops to just $30 shipped for the holidays

B&H Photo is offering the FUJIFILM INSTAX Mini 7S Instant Film Camera with Film for $29.99 shipped. Also at Adorama. Normally $60 at Walmart and $50 from third-parties at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve been searching for a way to make holiday memories into forever keepsakes, an instant camera is a perfect tool for the job. You’ll find the 60mm f/12.7 lens allows you to keep everything in focus and the automatic flash can add extra illumination when needed. Plus, it prints out credit-card-sized photos instantly after you take them. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use just a fraction of your savings on a 20-pack of extra film. This will allow you to print more pictures than what’s included in the box and can help to create more memories with close family around the holiday season. Coming in at just $17 on Amazon, this is a must-buy when it comes to instant cameras so you can continue to print more pictures as time goes on.

Something else to consider is picking up a pack of rechargeable batteries. The camera requires two AA batteries to function, and this 2-pack of Energizer rechargeable batteries with a charger is just $10.50 at Amazon. You’ll find this is the perfect way to never have to buy batteries for your new camera again.

FUJIFILM INSTAX Mini 7S Instant Camera features:

Compact and fun, the red INSTAX Mini 7S from FUJIFILM is a simple, easy-to-use point-and-shoot for producing instant credit card-sized prints. The sleek design incorporates a Fujinon 60mm f/12.7 lens, which offers a fixed focus from 2′ to infinity. An optical viewfinder is available and incorporates a central target spot to aid in composing images. The built-in automatic flash provides additional illumination when working in low-light conditions and manual exposure compensation settings let you adjust the brightness of your images.

