It’s time to kick the week off with today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. In case you missed it this morning, you can now grab $100 Apple Gift Cards with a $10 Target credit from $95 to score even deeper deals on all of the apps and movies/TV shows we have on sale. But for now, it’s on to Monday’s best price drops on apps and games. Highlights include 911 Operator, Lost Portal CCG, Door Kickers, Osmos for iPad, and many more. Hit the fold for a closer look at everything.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Cardinal Land: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StickText: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Repost for Instagram: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Find My Bluetooth Device: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Logo, Card & Design Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: BoatSpeed: Course & Speed: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Osmos for iPad: $1 (Reg. $5)

$100 Apple gift card + $10 Target credit starting at $95

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: StoryToys Red Riding Hood: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Haunted House: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Find My Car – Parking Tracker: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fuel Cost Calculator & Tracker: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Catan Classic: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Catan Classic HD: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Theine: $1 (Reg. $4)

More on 911 Operator:

In 911 OPERATOR, you take on the role of an emergency dispatcher, who has to rapidly deal with the incoming reports. Your task is not just to pick up the calls, but also to react appropriately to the situation – sometimes giving first aid instructions is enough, at other times a police, fire department or paramedics’ intervention is a necessity. Keep in mind, that the person on the other side of the line might turn out to be a dying daughter’s father, an unpredictable terrorist, or just a prankster. Can you handle all of this?

