Kershaw multi-tool for $4? Yep, this one just hit an Amazon low

Amazon is offering the Kershaw PT-1 Compact Multi-Tool for $4 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. This highly-affordable multi-tool makes for an excellent Christmas gift. Anyone that wields it can easily attach it to a keychain, bag, backpack, pocket, or purse. It can function as a bottle opener, flathead screwdriver, and mini pry bar. An 8Cr13MoV stainless steel composition ensures “hardness, strength, and wear resistance.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Want something with a unique and standout appearance? If so, be sure to check out UST’s Tool-a-Long Frog Multi-Tool for $5. It weighs just one ounce and bundles a handy carabiner perfect for clipping onto a backpack. It’s comprised of stainless steel, is TSA compliant, plus it offers a pry tip, 1-inch ruler, cord cutter, 3-position hex wrench, and bottle opener. For even more multi-tool options, be sure to peruse our list of the best from $5.

Oh, and while you’re here, consider peeking at our roundup of DEWALT discounts from $28 from a few days back. You can also find more deals as high as 30% off at Home Depot. Bear in mind that Home Depot’s offers will expire at the end of the day, so don’t sleep on any of them.

Kershaw Compact Multi-Tool features:

Lightweight multifunctional tool is a practical carry for all users; attach to keychain, bag, backpack, pocket or purse

Offers three handy features in a very compact space: bottle opener, flathead screwdriver tip and mini pry bar

8Cr13MoV stainless steel with bead-blasted finish contains more carbons for hardness and strength; wear resistant

