FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kershaw multi-tool for $4? Yep, this one just hit an Amazon low

-
Home Goods
New low $4

Amazon is offering the Kershaw PT-1 Compact Multi-Tool for $4 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. This highly-affordable multi-tool makes for an excellent Christmas gift. Anyone that wields it can easily attach it to a keychain, bag, backpack, pocket, or purse. It can function as a bottle opener, flathead screwdriver, and mini pry bar. An 8Cr13MoV stainless steel composition ensures “hardness, strength, and wear resistance.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Want something with a unique and standout appearance? If so, be sure to check out UST’s Tool-a-Long Frog Multi-Tool for $5. It weighs just one ounce and bundles a handy carabiner perfect for clipping onto a backpack. It’s comprised of stainless steel, is TSA compliant, plus it offers a pry tip, 1-inch ruler, cord cutter, 3-position hex wrench, and bottle opener. For even more multi-tool options, be sure to peruse our list of the best from $5.

Oh, and while you’re here, consider peeking at our roundup of DEWALT discounts from $28 from a few days back. You can also find more deals as high as 30% off at Home Depot. Bear in mind that Home Depot’s offers will expire at the end of the day, so don’t sleep on any of them.

Kershaw Compact Multi-Tool features:

  • Lightweight multifunctional tool is a practical carry for all users; attach to keychain, bag, backpack, pocket or purse
  • Offers three handy features in a very compact space: bottle opener, flathead screwdriver tip and mini pry bar
  • 8Cr13MoV stainless steel with bead-blasted finish contains more carbons for hardness and strength; wear resistant

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Tackle DIY tasks around the house with a Little Giant 6...
These wipe-clean reusable notebooks sync your scribbles...
Braun shaver deals from $90: SmartCare dock bundles, Ep...
AmazonBasics Anti-Fatigue Mats are up to $25 off, now p...
Last-chance Instant Pot deals from $45: Duo Nova, Smar...
Ninja’s Foodi Blender and food processor can also...
Home Depot drops DEWALT, RYOBI, and more by up to 30% f...
Get in the sous vide game with up to 50% off Anova prec...
Show More Comments

Related

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Justin’s favorite gear for musicians and producers

Learn More
Reg. $180

Tackle DIY tasks around the house with a Little Giant 6-foot ladder for $135 (All-time low)

$135 Learn More
35% off

This wireless backup camera kit includes a screen + installs easily at $84.50 (35% off)

$84.50 Learn More
Reg. $50

These wipe-clean reusable notebooks sync your scribbles to the cloud for $36 (Reg. $50)

$36 Learn More
All-time low

Microsoft’s dual screen Surface Duo smartphone returns to all-time low at $200 off

$200 off Learn More
59% off

Timbuk2 and Osprey MacBook bags are up to 59% off, now priced from $30

From $30 Learn More

Best cookbooks to pick up this holiday season to get your kitchen festivity ready

Learn More
Shop now

LG’s 32-inch 144Hz UltraGear Gaming Monitor hits Amazon low of $297, more from $100

$100+ Learn More