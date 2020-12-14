FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO’s Star Wars AAT set with Ahsoka minifig falls to $32 (20% off), more from $15

-
20% off

Amazon currently offers the LEGO Star Wars Armored Assault Tank for $32 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $1 more. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and matches the all-time low. Since debuting in September, this 286-piece creation has been hard to find in-stock thanks to its inclusion of an all-new Clone Trooper, as well as a minifigure version of Ahsoka Tano. Alongside two Battle Droids, the main part of the kit here is an Armored Assault Tank straight out of the Clone Wars. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more LEGO deals from $15.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Then once you’ve checked off some names from your holiday shopping list, be sure to get all of the details on LEGO’s upcoming lineup of new creations. We’re also seeing some other notable toy discounts, including the Sphero BOLT Coding Robot at $120 and everything in GameStop’s Green Monday sale from $3.

LEGO Armored Assault Tank features:

This action-packed set comes with 2 LEGO Star Wars minifigures – Ahsoka Tano and Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper – AAT Driver Battle Droid and Battle Droid LEGO figures, and assorted weapons to inspire role play. An awesome gift idea to enhance any fan’s LEGO Star Wars collection, this toy building kit is great for solo or group play.

