Tackle DIY tasks around the house with a Little Giant 6-foot ladder for $135 (All-time low)

Reg. $180 $135

Amazon offers the Little Giant 6-foot A Frame Ladder for $135.15. Free shipping is available for all. This model originally sold for over $200 but sells for around $180 or more at this point. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. This multi-function model can be a step, extension, and leaning ladder, making it suitable for a wide range of tasks. Little Giant also notes its narrow design, which allows “access to tight workspaces, like between wall studs, ceiling trusses, and roof or attic ports.” Rated an impressive 4.9/5 stars by over 850 Amazon reviewers.

Save even further and go with a low-profile step-ladder. This model from Rubbermaid should do the trick for most jobs around the house and it has stellar ratings from over 4,500 Amazon reviewers. Of course, it doesn’t bring nearly the level of functionality as the lead deal above, but there’s still a lot to like here as a basic option in your home improvement arsenal.

For more on the tool scene, don’t miss today’s 1-day sale at Home Depot with price drops on DEWALT and RYOBI tools. You can save upwards of 30% off the regular going rate, making it a great time to pick up some tools for yourself of the DIY fan on your list. Browse through the entire sale here for our top picks and more.

Little Giant A Frame Ladder features:

  • Combination ladder converts to stepladder, extension and leaning ladder configurations
  • Get closer to your work with the rotating wall pad, which conforms to inside and outside corners, walls and studs
  • Narrow, functional rear section of the ladder allow you to access tight workspaces, like between wall studs, ceiling trusses and roof or attic access ports

