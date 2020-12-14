FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Merrell takes 30% off web exclusives: Boots, sneakers, more + free shipping

-
FashionMerrell
30% off From $30

Merrell is currently offering 30% off its web exclusives with promo code ONLYATMERRELL at checkout. Inside this event you will find rare edition boots, sneakers, slippers, and more that are great for gifting. Customers receive free shipping on all orders or express delivery on purchases exceeding $120. The men’s Ontario 85 x See America Boots are a must-have from this event and have a unique throw-back look. The coloring is vibrant to make you stand out on the trail and they’re completely waterproof. These boots are also made for any weather with a rigid outsole that helps to promote traction. It also features a mesh lining to add comfort as well as a cushioned insole. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Merrell customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Merrell and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Merrell

About the Author

Amazon’s offering up to 30% off NBA and NFL gear ...
The North Face Outlet takes up to 60% off jackets, t-sh...
adidas End of Season Sale slashes up to 50% off sitewid...
Amazon’s Last Minute Watch Sale offers up to 50% ...
Nike’s Last Call sale offers up to 40% off new ma...
Fossil smartwatches plunge as low as $119 at Amazon, mo...
Amazon’s Samsonite luggage sale offers up to 50% ...
Nike’s new holiday gear adds festive touches to s...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Hunter Winter Sale takes 30% off sitewide with deals from $8 + free shipping

From $8 Learn More
60% off

The North Face Outlet takes up to 60% off jackets, t-shirts, boots, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
30% off

ALDO Winter Sale offers 30% off boots and handbags + free shipping

From $30 Learn More
30% off

Amazon’s offering up to 30% off NBA and NFL gear for the holidays from $10 Prime shipped

$10 Learn More
Reg. $180

Tackle DIY tasks around the house with a Little Giant 6-foot ladder for $135 (All-time low)

$135 Learn More
35% off

This wireless backup camera kit includes a screen + installs easily at $84.50 (35% off)

$84.50 Learn More
Reg. $50

These wipe-clean reusable notebooks sync your scribbles to the cloud for $36 (Reg. $50)

$36 Learn More
All-time low

Microsoft’s dual screen Surface Duo smartphone returns to all-time low at $200 off

$200 off Learn More