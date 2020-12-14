Ninja’s Foodi Blender and food processor can also mix dough for $110 (Reg. up to $170)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Foodi Power Pitcher 4-in-1 Blender System for $109.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $170 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $130, today’s deal is at least 21% off the regular $140 price tag it carries at Amazon and the lowest we can find. More than just a typical blender, this thing can also crush just about anything you throw at it while doubling as a food processor, dough mixer, and smoothie bowl maker. Featuring six preset auto-IQ settings for each of the aforementioned blending modes (and more), it has a 1400 peak-watt motor, dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean-ups, and smartTORQUE technology to “power through heavy loads without stalling.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the more affordable Ninja Professional 72-ounce Countertop Blender is still a bit much at $80 for your casual blending needs, consider a Magic Bullet. While it’s not as powerful and versatile as today’s lead deal, this 11-piece set includes everything you need for daily smoothies and delicious guac at $39. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 31,000 Amazon customers.

Speaking of kitchenware, be sure to check out these huge Anova holiday deals for all your sous vide needs as well as Instant Pot’s K-Cup and Nespresso pod coffee brewer at the all-time low. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more notable offers on kitchen gear and household essentials.

Ninja Foodi Power Blender System:

The blender that crushes, food processes, makes smoothie bowls, and makes dough.

smartTORQUE is designed to power through heavy loads without stalling or the need to stir or shake.

Total speed control. Start slow and ramp up as needed for precision chopping and mixing.

Power Pitcher: Crush, chop, and make smoothie bowls and dough conveniently in one pitcher.

6 preset Auto-iQ programs for one-touch smoothies, frozen drinks, smoothie bowls, spreads, chopping, and dough.

