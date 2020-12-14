FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ninja’s Foodi Blender and food processor can also mix dough for $110 (Reg. up to $170)

-
AmazonHome GoodsNinja
Reg. $140+ $110

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Foodi Power Pitcher 4-in-1 Blender System for $109.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $170 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $130, today’s deal is at least 21% off the regular $140 price tag it carries at Amazon and the lowest we can find. More than just a typical blender, this thing can also crush just about anything you throw at it while doubling as a food processor, dough mixer, and smoothie bowl maker. Featuring six preset auto-IQ settings for each of the aforementioned blending modes (and more), it has a 1400 peak-watt motor, dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean-ups, and smartTORQUE technology to “power through heavy loads without stalling.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

If the more affordable Ninja Professional 72-ounce Countertop Blender is still a bit much at $80 for your casual blending needs, consider a Magic Bullet. While it’s not as powerful and versatile as today’s lead deal, this 11-piece set includes everything you need for daily smoothies and delicious guac at $39. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 31,000 Amazon customers.  

Speaking of kitchenware, be sure to check out these huge Anova holiday deals for all your sous vide needs as well as Instant Pot’s K-Cup and Nespresso pod coffee brewer at the all-time low. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more notable offers on kitchen gear and household essentials. 

Ninja Foodi Power Blender System:

  • The blender that crushes, food processes, makes smoothie bowls, and makes dough.
  • smartTORQUE is designed to power through heavy loads without stalling or the need to stir or shake.
  • Total speed control. Start slow and ramp up as needed for precision chopping and mixing.
  • Power Pitcher: Crush, chop, and make smoothie bowls and dough conveniently in one pitcher.
  • 6 preset Auto-iQ programs for one-touch smoothies, frozen drinks, smoothie bowls, spreads, chopping, and dough.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Tackle DIY tasks around the house with a Little Giant 6...
This wireless backup camera kit includes a screen + ins...
These wipe-clean reusable notebooks sync your scribbles...
Timbuk2 and Osprey MacBook bags are up to 59% off, now ...
LG’s 32-inch 144Hz UltraGear Gaming Monitor hits ...
Get ready for Fitness+ with Apple Watch Series 6, now d...
Kershaw multi-tool for $4? Yep, this one just hit an Am...
Razer’s Kishi Xbox Gamepad for Android falls to $70 (...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $229

Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer now $139 shipped (Up to $89 off)

$139 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Home Goods: Instant Pot Nova $70, 40% off Ninja, robo vacs, more

Learn More
Reg. $180

Tackle DIY tasks around the house with a Little Giant 6-foot ladder for $135 (All-time low)

$135 Learn More
35% off

This wireless backup camera kit includes a screen + installs easily at $84.50 (35% off)

$84.50 Learn More
Reg. $50

These wipe-clean reusable notebooks sync your scribbles to the cloud for $36 (Reg. $50)

$36 Learn More
All-time low

Microsoft’s dual screen Surface Duo smartphone returns to all-time low at $200 off

$200 off Learn More
59% off

Timbuk2 and Osprey MacBook bags are up to 59% off, now priced from $30

From $30 Learn More

Best cookbooks to pick up this holiday season to get your kitchen festivity ready

Learn More