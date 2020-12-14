Timbuk2 and Osprey MacBook bags are up to 59% off, now priced from $30

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a nice selection of Timbuk2 and Osprey bag discounts up to 59% off. Our top pick is the Osprey Axis Laptop Backpack at $46.70 shipped. That’s up to $28 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This sleek-looking backpack boasts a laptop compartment that’s ready to tote any modern MacBook. You’ll also find a convenient front pocket perfect for keeping all of your essentials organized. Its magazine sleeve also serves as a great place to stow many iPad sizes. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bag discounts from $30.

More bag discounts:

Looking for a more Nintendo-inspired bag? If so, we’ve got you covered with a notable discount on PowerA’s Everywhere Messenger Bag at $35. Even better, there are many other PowerA discounts priced as low as $9, so be sure to check out all of your options there.

Osprey Axis Laptop Backpack features:

Large main compartment with a padded laptop and separate zippered tablet sleeve

Front panel organization pocket with key clip

Dual stretch mesh water bottle pockets

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!