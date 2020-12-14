FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Timbuk2 and Osprey MacBook bags are up to 59% off, now priced from $30

-
AmazonTimbuk2Osprey
59% off From $30

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a nice selection of Timbuk2 and Osprey bag discounts up to 59% off. Our top pick is the Osprey Axis Laptop Backpack at $46.70 shipped. That’s up to $28 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This sleek-looking backpack boasts a laptop compartment that’s ready to tote any modern MacBook. You’ll also find a convenient front pocket perfect for keeping all of your essentials organized. Its magazine sleeve also serves as a great place to stow many iPad sizes. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bag discounts from $30.

More bag discounts:

Looking for a more Nintendo-inspired bag? If so, we’ve got you covered with a notable discount on PowerA’s Everywhere Messenger Bag at $35. Even better, there are many other PowerA discounts priced as low as $9, so be sure to check out all of your options there.

Osprey Axis Laptop Backpack features:

  • Large main compartment with a padded laptop and separate zippered tablet sleeve
  • Front panel organization pocket with key clip
  • Dual stretch mesh water bottle pockets

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Timbuk2

Osprey

About the Author

Tackle DIY tasks around the house with a Little Giant 6...
This wireless backup camera kit includes a screen + ins...
LG’s 32-inch 144Hz UltraGear Gaming Monitor hits ...
Get ready for Fitness+ with Apple Watch Series 6, now d...
Razer’s Kishi Xbox Gamepad for Android falls to $70 (...
Braun shaver deals from $90: SmartCare dock bundles, Ep...
Twelve South AirFly audio adapters now up to 28% off st...
AmazonBasics Anti-Fatigue Mats are up to $25 off, now p...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $180

Tackle DIY tasks around the house with a Little Giant 6-foot ladder for $135 (All-time low)

$135 Learn More
35% off

This wireless backup camera kit includes a screen + installs easily at $84.50 (35% off)

$84.50 Learn More
Reg. $50

These wipe-clean reusable notebooks sync your scribbles to the cloud for $36 (Reg. $50)

$36 Learn More
All-time low

Microsoft’s dual screen Surface Duo smartphone returns to all-time low at $200 off

$200 off Learn More

Best cookbooks to pick up this holiday season to get your kitchen festivity ready

Learn More
Shop now

LG’s 32-inch 144Hz UltraGear Gaming Monitor hits Amazon low of $297, more from $100

$100+ Learn More
$160 off

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB drops to $399 (Prev-gen., Orig. $559)

$399 Learn More
$49 off

Get ready for Fitness+ with Apple Watch Series 6, now discounted from $350

From $350 Learn More