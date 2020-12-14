FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Give the gift of coding with Sphero’s BOLT Robot at $120 (Save 20%)

Reg. $150 $120

Amazon currently offers the Sphero BOLT App-enabled Coding Robot for $119.99 shipped. Typically selling for $150, today’s offer is good for a 20% price cut, beats our previous mention by $0.50, and comes within $2 of the 2020 low. Sphero’s BOLT is a unique way to teach yourself or the kids how to code with its RC functionality and built-in LED matrix. It pairs with a companion iOS or Android app that delivers the ability to fully program the bot with either a drag-and-drop interface or even Javascript. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 545 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to get in the Sphero coding game, the brand’s Mini robot is worth a look instead. Available in a variety of colors, it currently goes for $43 at Amazon, delivering much of the same experience but at a more affordable price point. Learn more in our hands-on review.

We’re also seeing a collection of other ways to cross some names of your list this holiday season, with today’s GameStop Green Monday sale discounting a selection of Funko, Marvel toys, and more. Don’t forget that you can also save $10 on toy orders over $50 at Amazon right now, as well.

Sphero BOLT features:

Play interactive games with this app-enabled Sphero BOLT robot. The durable 73mm sphere is scratch-resistant, so it always looks nice, and it’s sealed to protect the electronic matrix, light sensor and infrared sensor. Inductive charging powers this Sphero BOLT robot, so there’s no need to open the case or replace batteries.

