FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Twelve South AirFly audio adapters now up to 28% off starting at $25

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesTwelve South
28% off $25

Amazon currently discounting a selection of Twelve South AirFly audio transmitters headlined by the Duo model at $35.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 28% price cut and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. AirFly Duo allows you to pair two sets of Bluetooth headphones to anything with a standard AUX port. So whether you’re looking to use AirPods with your Switch that lacks Bluetooth in the first place or watch content with someone else while both wearing headphones, this is up to the task. On top of USB-C charging, 20-hour battery life rounds out the notable features. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other Twelve South deals:

Then once you’ve gotten the audio situation figured out, be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories guide for additional price cuts on iPhone and Android essentials. This morning saw an all-time low return on Belkin’s stylish 10W Qi Charging Stand at $30, alongside everything else you’ll find right here.

Twelve South AirFly Duo features:

Wish you could watch in-flight movies with your AirPods or noise cancelling headphones? Have only one device to stream but 2 people who want to watch? AirFly Duo is a tiny Bluetooth device that connects up to 2 AirPods /wireless headphones to any single audio jack and transmits aptx low latency audio wirelessly wherever you go.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Twelve South

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

This instant-read thermometer is a holiday cooking must...
LEGO’s Star Wars AAT set with Ahsoka minifig fall...
Outfit your car with iOttie iPhone and Android mounts f...
OtterBox holiday sale offers 25% off iPhone 12 cases, S...
Amazon’s offering up to 30% off NBA and NFL gear ...
Tackle DIY tasks around the house with a Little Giant 6...
This wireless backup camera kit includes a screen + ins...
Timbuk2 and Osprey MacBook bags are up to 59% off, now ...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Smartphone Accessories: OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Bluetooth Speaker $35 (22% off), more

$3 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 74W USB-C PD Charger $28 (50% off), more

$4+ Learn More
30% off

This instant-read thermometer is a holiday cooking must at $14 (30% off)

$14 Learn More
20% off

LEGO’s Star Wars AAT set with Ahsoka minifig falls to $32 (20% off), more from $15

$16+ Learn More

New HyperDrive Power Hub is ‘smaller than a deck of cards,’ powers Switch, MacBooks [Deal]

Order Now! Learn More
36% off

Outfit your car with iOttie iPhone and Android mounts from $16 (Save up to 36%)

$16 Learn More
25% off

OtterBox holiday sale offers 25% off iPhone 12 cases, Star Wars and Disney gear, more

Now Live Learn More
Shop now

Bose ANC Headphones 700 fall to new all-time low of $212 (Refurb, 46% off), more

46% off Learn More