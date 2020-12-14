Twelve South AirFly audio adapters now up to 28% off starting at $25

Amazon currently discounting a selection of Twelve South AirFly audio transmitters headlined by the Duo model at $35.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 28% price cut and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. AirFly Duo allows you to pair two sets of Bluetooth headphones to anything with a standard AUX port. So whether you’re looking to use AirPods with your Switch that lacks Bluetooth in the first place or watch content with someone else while both wearing headphones, this is up to the task. On top of USB-C charging, 20-hour battery life rounds out the notable features. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other Twelve South deals:

Twelve South AirFly Duo features:

Wish you could watch in-flight movies with your AirPods or noise cancelling headphones? Have only one device to stream but 2 people who want to watch? AirFly Duo is a tiny Bluetooth device that connects up to 2 AirPods /wireless headphones to any single audio jack and transmits aptx low latency audio wirelessly wherever you go.

