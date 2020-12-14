These Walker Edison and Amazon Rivet furniture deals are priced from $32 (Up to 46% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve pulled together some notable Walker Edison and Rivet furniture discounts up to 46% off. Our top pick is on the Amazon Rivet Modern Straight Blade Ceiling Fan for $80.93 shipped. That’s $69 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Adding this matte-black metal ceiling fan to your space is a great way to not only cool it, but also modernize its appearance. An integrated LED light helps illuminate a room too. Measurements span 52- by 53- by 16-inches. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more furniture deals priced from $32.

More furniture deals:

If you’re the projecting type and spend a fair amount of time in front of a work bench, you may benefit from the deal we spotted earlier. It involves AmazonBasics Anti-Fatigue Mats which happen to be up to $25 off. Even better, pricing starts at $21, allowing you to affordably boost comfort while you work.

Amazon Rivet Modern Ceiling Fan features:

This matte-black metal ceiling fan boasts a modern look that is sure to enhance your living spaces. The 4 matte-black metal blades extend from the curved metal housing, promising to cool any space in classic style.

