Amazon’s offering 30% off festive holiday pajamas from $6 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Just Love Fashion (98% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering 30% off holiday pajamas. Amazon Prime members receive free delivery; otherwise, in orders of $25 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the #followme Christmas Adult Onesie for Family starting from $13.99. Regularly these pajamas start at $20 and you can choose from styles for your pets, child, women, or men. The fleece fabric not only adds warmth but also comfort while lounging or sleeping. With nearly 300 reviews from Amazon customers, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find additional deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks include:

Christmas Adult Onesie features:

Crown the holidays with some cuteness-coordinating style. You’ll love the candy cane print that gets the holiday spirit going in colorful fashion. Rock these matching Christmas one-piece pajamas during New Year’s, when taking holiday photos, lounging as a family, or as a cute couple.

No one has been left out of the matching fun, even the family pooch. These Xmas jumpsuits are available in newborn, toddler, kid’s, women’s, men’s, and dog jacket sizes. The newborn and toddler one-piece jammies come as footed blanket sleepers while the children’s bodysuits and adult onesies are non-footed.

The blanket sleepers have a full zipper for easy wear, all the kids’ pajamas are flame-resistant, and adult & children’s sizes 4 and up have a hood and zipper, and the adults also have 2 side pockets.

