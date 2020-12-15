FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Christmas decor sale from $9.50: Precious Moments, trees, much more

-
AmazonHome GoodsPrecious Moments
30% off From $9.50

Amazon is now offering up to 30% off last minute Christmas decor, trees, lights, ornaments, seasonal tableware, and more. Free shipping is available across there board for Prime members or in orders over $25. If you have any Christmas decor to take care before the big day still this is a great opportunity to score some discounted ornaments, trees, lighting, and other holiday home decor items. The Precious Moments Baby’s 1st Christmas Porcelain Ornament, for example, is on sale for $23.06. That’s 20% off the regular $29 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This is one keepsake investment that will pay for itself year after year. It is “meticulously sculpted of fine bisque porcelain and is expertly hand-painted.” Rated 4+ stars. More Amazon Christmas decor deals below. 

Amazon Christmas decor sale:

If you’re looking for some ornaments in the vein of the Precious Moments options on sale at Amazon right now, the brand’s resin figures are a great way to save some cash. The Precious Moments mini figures make for great Christmas decor items and start at under $11 Prime shipped right now. 

But there are plenty of other notable deals on tap at Amazon right now to browse through:

If it’s the tech deals you’re after to finish up your holiday shopping this year, dive into these Apple Watch SE deals from $250 and the AmazonBasics tech Christmas sale starting at $4.50. On the apparel side of things, head over to our 2020 gift guide for some fresh ideas and our fashion deal hub for some deals. 

More on Precious Moments Baby’s 1st Christmas:

  • Christmas decor: There is nothing sweeter than celebrating a baby’s first Christmas. Dressed in pink and red, this adorable baby girl honors the occasion with a plate of Christmas cookies that displays the year “2020”.
  • A lasting keepsake to be cherished year after year, this ornament is just darling when hung from a place of honor upon the Christmas tree.
  • Give this hanging ornament as a thoughtful baby shower gift or Christmas present for a new baby girl you know and love.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Precious Moments

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Corsair’s LS100 LED smart light strip is perfect ...
Today’s Sauder furniture deals: $99 storage cabin...
Just $9.50 each scores you two 3,200-lumen outdoor sola...
SEGA’s Genesis Mini arrives before Christmas at i...
Amazon’s Rivet Iron Mirror with Wood Shelf is all...
Bodum kitchen accessories up to 55% off: Glasses, kettl...
Aukey’s 1080p webcam upgrades your Zoom game for ...
Expand your MacBook’s potential with this 7-in-1 ...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon reports record Black Friday and Cyber Monday turnout despite pandemic

Learn More

LEGO announces early Black Friday sale with freebies, double VIP points, more

Read more Learn More
23% off

Corsair’s LS100 LED smart light strip is perfect for upgrading your desk setup at $92 (23% off)

$92 Learn More
Review

Oculus Quest 2 Review: VR just got better and more affordable [Video]

Learn More
Save 34%

Today’s Sauder furniture deals: $99 storage cabinet with built-in charging, more from $49

From $49 Learn More
30% off

Just $9.50 each scores you two 3,200-lumen outdoor solar LED lights at Amazon

$9.50 each Learn More
Reg. $80

SEGA’s Genesis Mini arrives before Christmas at its best price in months: $50 (Save 38%)

$50 Learn More
Reg. $65

Amazon’s Rivet Iron Mirror with Wood Shelf is all yours for $48.50 (Reg. $65)

$48.50 Learn More