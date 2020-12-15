FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Banana Republic’s Merry and Bright Event takes 50% off sitewide with deals from $25

Banana Republic’s Merry and Bright Event offers 50% off sitewide as well as flannels and more from just $25. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Cozy Henley Hoodie that’s marked down to $51. For comparison, this hoodie was regularly priced at $65. This shirt will pair nicely with jeans, khakis, or joggers alike and it’s available in two color options. The fabric is infused with stretch to promote comfort and it can easily be layered under vests or jackets. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the North Face Outlet sale that’s offering up to 60% off new markdowns with prices starting at $15.

