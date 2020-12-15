FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Columbia’s Last Minute Gifts Sale offers 50% off jackets, pullovers, vests from $15

Columbia takes 50% off last minute gifts including jackets, vests, pullovers, shoes, and more. Plus, receive free expedited shipping on orders of $125 or more. Gear up for cold weather with the Peak District Down Jacket. If you or a person on your gift list loves winter sports, then this jacket is for you. Its currently on sale for $170 and regularly is priced at $340. You can choose two color options and has a thermal reflective design that promotes warmth as well as a 700-down fill insulation. It’s also water-resistant, has an attached hood, and has large pockets to store all of your essentials. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Sorel Holiday Event that’s offering up to 40% off its best-sellers.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

