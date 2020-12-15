Corsair’s LS100 LED smart light strip is perfect for upgrading your desk setup at $92 (23% off)

Amazon is offering the Corsair iCUE LS100 LED Smart Lighting Strip Starter Kit for $91.94 shipped. Down 23% from its list price, today’s deal comes within $2 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re wanting to give your desk an upgrade, this is a fantastic way to do so. With four individual LED strips included here, you’ll find that this kit is perfect for adding a bit of flair to your setup. It’s controlled through a connection to your desktop and easily attaches to your monitor. Built-in diffusion ensures an even light spread, giving you a high-end look for your battle station. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you already have the lighting at your desk covered, be sure to properly illuminate your computer’s case. The Corsair iCUE Lighting Node PRO RGB Lighting Controller is the perfect option for that. It comes with four LED strips and is controlled via a USB 2.0 header on your motherboard. Coming in at $50, this is a must-have for any PC gamer.

Speaking of must-haves for PC gamers, did you see my gift guide this year? Well, it focused specifically on upgrades for your battle station and has items priced as low as $55. I lay out everything you need to focus on for the PC gamer in your life, from high-end gear to budget-focused options, it’s all there.

Corsair iCUE LED Smart Light Strip features:

Immersive ambient lighting: extend your RGB lighting beyond your PC, bathing your environment in diffused colors and intricate lighting effects to create an immersive backdrop.

Integrate with games and media: dynamically match the on-screen action in games, Movies, and videos, or turn your room into a living Visualizer for your music.

Powerful iCUE software: fully customize and synchronize RGB lighting across all your Corsair RGB icue-compatible products, including fans, DRAM, keyboard, and more.

