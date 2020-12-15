Expecting deliveries? Keep your parcels secure with DeliverySafe for $360 (Reg. $499)

Everything about online shopping is super convenient, apart from the delivery process. If you are not at home, your parcel can easily be stolen, and food deliveries go bad quickly. Enter DeliverySafe, an insulated box that provides secure storage on your doorstep. You can get it only today for $360 (Reg. $499) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: GREEN20.

Measuring 22.5 inches tall and 34 inches long, DeliverySafe is large enough to hold most packages. Also, it’s strong enough to discourage even committed doorstep thieves thanks to 18-gauge steel construction and a stainless steel hinge.

The lid is secured by a commercial-grade lock and a number keypad. You simply set up a custom number combination and send it to the delivery driver. Conveniently, they can then punch in the code and place your package inside the DeliverySafe.

If anyone else tries to access the safe, the built-in alarm will alert the entire street. Just as importantly, the box can withstand all the elements.

To preserve food deliveries and delicate items, DeliverySafe even has a molded cooler liner with foam insulation. This ensures that your shopping won’t spoil even in the summer heat.

DeliverySafe usually retails for $499, but it’s currently today for $360 with “GREEN20” at checkout, or $400 with ice packs (Reg. $549) with promo code: GREEN20. It even comes pre-assembled, ready for the holidays!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!