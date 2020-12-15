FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Joby’s GorillaPod 1K with Ball Head drops to new low at $25 (50% off)

-
50% off $25

Amazon is offering the Joby GorillaPod 1K Flexible Mini-Tripod with Ball Head Kit for $24.95 Prime shipped. Also at B&H and Adorama. Regularly $50, our last mention was $30 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Joby’s GorillaPod 1K is the perfect on-the-go tripod. Whether you need to hold a smartphone or smaller camera, this is a fantastic tool. It supports devices up to 2.2-pounds and comes with a ball head for positioning your lens. The big benefit to the GorillaPod is that the legs are fully bendable and flexible, which helps you to set it on or connect it to any surface. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking to save some cash? Well, this smartphone tripod comes with a bundled Bluetooth shutter remote at $15 Prime shipped. It holds your smartphone and allows you to remotely trigger the shutter or start recording a video, delivering a similar experience to the Joby model above at a lower cost. Just keep in mind that the overall weight capacity likely won’t be as high as the GorillaPod, so you won’t be able to mount as much on it.

In need of a new smartphone? Well, the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is currently down to a new all-time low of $450. You’ll find 5G connectivity here, alongside a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display, a quad-sensor camera system, and more.

Joby GorillaPod 1K features:

  • Flexible:  Grip it.  Wrap it.  Stand it.  Wrappable legs allow you to secure professional camera equipment to virtually any surface
  • Versatile:  Mount mirrorless cameras, flashes, speakers, video lights or any device weighing less than 1 kg (2.2 lbs) with a ¼”-20 tripod mount
  • Portable:  Compact & lightweight for easy transport in pocket, handbag or backpack
  • Stable:  Rubberized ring and foot grips provide enhanced stability in difficult terrain. Durable – Over 100 plastics tested to identify best material

