Green Toys x Disney up to 35% off at Amazon + more kids’ gift deals from $7

Amazon is now offering the Green Toys Disney Baby Exclusive Mickey Mouse Airplane Pull Toy for $9.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find on the Disney edition. This is the same made in the USA and 100% recyclable Green Toys you’re familiar with, but with a nice Disney cross-over leaving a Mickey figure in the driver’s seat. Dishwasher-safe for easy clean-ups, it is also BPA-free with no phthalates, PVC, or external paints used. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more toy deals.

More on Green Toys Disney Airplane:

The Green Toys Disney Baby Mickey Mouse Airplane Pull Toy takes a classic toy and makes it safer and more playful. The colorful plane features a smiling Mickey Mouse pilot in the cockpit, and a 100% cotton rope. The sturdy, lightweight plane is specially designed with offset axles, so it will naturally wobble from side to side as it trails behind toddlers. This fun movement adds an additional element of action during play.

