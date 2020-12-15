FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Green Toys x Disney up to 35% off at Amazon + more kids’ gift deals from $7

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesDisneyGreen Toys
35% off From $7

Amazon is now offering the Green Toys Disney Baby Exclusive Mickey Mouse Airplane Pull Toy for $9.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find on the Disney edition. This is the same made in the USA and 100% recyclable Green Toys you’re familiar with, but with a nice Disney cross-over leaving a Mickey figure in the driver’s seat. Dishwasher-safe for easy clean-ups, it is also BPA-free with no phthalates, PVC, or external paints used. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more toy deals. 

More kid’s toys deals:

For more toy deals be sure to head over to our constantly updated guide. If you’re in need of some gifts for the bigger kids, don’t miss the ongoing Amazon sale on NERF, Disney, and Star Wars gear right here. You’ll also want to dive into today’s LEGO building kit roundup for offers starting from $13 for the whole family. 

More on Green Toys Disney Airplane:

The Green Toys Disney Baby Mickey Mouse Airplane Pull Toy takes a classic toy and makes it safer and more playful. The colorful plane features a smiling Mickey Mouse pilot in the cockpit, and a 100% cotton rope. The sturdy, lightweight plane is specially designed with offset axles, so it will naturally wobble from side to side as it trails behind toddlers. This fun movement adds an additional element of action during play.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

Disney Green Toys

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Aukey’s 1080p webcam upgrades your Zoom game for ...
Expand your MacBook’s potential with this 7-in-1 ...
Amazon’s Zinus bed deals are priced as low as $33...
Save $70 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active lineup ...
De’Longhi Portable Evaporative Cooler cleans, hum...
Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops fall to new Amazon lows a...
DYMO’s wall-mountable LetraTag 100H Plus Label Ma...
Keurig’s K-Classic Pod Brewer falls to $64.50 ahe...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $15

Melissa & Doug Puffy Sticker Activity Book set hits Amazon low at $7.50 (50% off), more

$7.50 Learn More
Shop now

Amazon takes $10 off toy orders over $50: NERF, Disney, Star Wars, and more

$10 off Learn More
$400 off

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro discounted $400 as 1TB model goes on sale

$2,399 Learn More
Get fit

Give Apple Fitness+ a try with 2-months for FREE

FREE Learn More
$50

Aukey’s 1080p webcam upgrades your Zoom game for $27.50 (Save 45%)

$27.50 Learn More
36% off

Expand your MacBook’s potential with this 7-in-1 USB-C hub featuring SD, HDMI, more at $16

$16 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: YoWindow Weather, Edge Gestures, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $499

Expecting deliveries? Keep your parcels secure with DeliverySafe for $360 (Reg. $499)

$360 Learn More