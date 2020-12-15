FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Assemble a $73 discount on LEGO’s 3,600-piece Bugatti Chiron at $277, more from $13

-
20% off $12

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron for $276.99 shipped. Typically fetching $350, like you’ll find at Amazon and direct from LEGO, here you’re saving 21% with today’s offer marking the third-best we’ve seen to date and coming within $17 of the all-time low. This 3,599-piece creation assembles the iconic Bugatti Chiron supercar with a sleek blue colorway and detailed interior. Whether you have a LEGO fan or car enthusiast on your holiday shopping list, this set would certainly make a great gift. Learn more in our launch coverage and then head below for more LEGO deals from $13.

Other notable LEGO price cuts:

After you’ve crossed off the holiday gift list with all of today’s discounted kits, don’t forget to dive into all of the festive LEGO action in our coverage of this year’s Advent Calendars. You’ll also want to check out all of the upcoming creations due out in 2021 the LEGO’s most recent catalog.

LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron features:

Explore engineering excellence with the LEGO Technic 42083 Bugatti Chiron advanced building set. This exclusive model has been developed in partnership with Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S to capture the essence of the quintessential super sports vehicle, resulting in a stunning supercar replica as well as a hot toy for collectible toy car enthusiasts.

