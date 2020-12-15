FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Madea goes on sale at Microsoft with multiple movies just $5 each, more

$5 each

Microsoft’s weekly $5 movie specials is back with another slew of great titles. One of our favorites is Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas, which goes for $10 at Google Play right now. This movie follows Madea’s family as her and her friend Eileen give Eileen’s daughter a surprise visit. However, they’re the ones who end up being surprised when they find out a secret that Lacey has been hiding from them. Can Madea bring holiday cheer back this time? Well, you’ll have to watch to find out. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Not in the Christmas movie mood? Head below for several other Madea movies on sale, as well as a few other titles. But, don’t forget to swing by Microsoft’s landing page to view every title at a discount today.

More $5 movies at Microsoft:

If you’re not a fan of the titles above, well, we’ve got you covered. You’ll find that Apple is running a sale at iTunes with prices from just $1. Star Wars, Disney, The Dark Knight, and many other must-have movies are on sale at fantastic prices, so you’ll want to take advantage of these deals before they’re gone.

More about Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas:

She knows who’s been naughty, and you better act nice, because Madea (Tyler Perry) is coming with a hilarious holiday comedy! Madea and her friend Eileen (Anna Maria Horsford) pay a surprise visit to Eileen’s daughter, Lacey (Tika Sumpter). But the surprise is on them – Lacey has secretly married, and her oddball in-laws (Larry the Cable Guy and Kathy Najimy) are Eileen’s worst nightmare! With everyone’s tinsel in a tangle, Madea must use her wickedly funny wiles to restore holiday cheer.

Apple movie sale brings Star Wars and Disney films to n...
Prime members can enjoy a 1-month AMC+ subscription for...
The Economist magazine now up to $144 off with deals fr...
Microsoft’s dual screen Surface Duo smartphone re...
Score a lifetime license to Office Home and Student 201...
Microsoft unveils Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X/S ...
Grow your reading list with up to 67% off DC digital co...
Blu-ray/4K from $4: Matrix, James Bond Ultimate Collect...
