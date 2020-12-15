Madea goes on sale at Microsoft with multiple movies just $5 each, more

Microsoft’s weekly $5 movie specials is back with another slew of great titles. One of our favorites is Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas, which goes for $10 at Google Play right now. This movie follows Madea’s family as her and her friend Eileen give Eileen’s daughter a surprise visit. However, they’re the ones who end up being surprised when they find out a secret that Lacey has been hiding from them. Can Madea bring holiday cheer back this time? Well, you’ll have to watch to find out. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Not in the Christmas movie mood? Head below for several other Madea movies on sale, as well as a few other titles. But, don’t forget to swing by Microsoft’s landing page to view every title at a discount today.

If you’re not a fan of the titles above, well, we’ve got you covered. You’ll find that Apple is running a sale at iTunes with prices from just $1. Star Wars, Disney, The Dark Knight, and many other must-have movies are on sale at fantastic prices, so you’ll want to take advantage of these deals before they’re gone.

She knows who’s been naughty, and you better act nice, because Madea (Tyler Perry) is coming with a hilarious holiday comedy! Madea and her friend Eileen (Anna Maria Horsford) pay a surprise visit to Eileen’s daughter, Lacey (Tika Sumpter). But the surprise is on them – Lacey has secretly married, and her oddball in-laws (Larry the Cable Guy and Kathy Najimy) are Eileen’s worst nightmare! With everyone’s tinsel in a tangle, Madea must use her wickedly funny wiles to restore holiday cheer.

