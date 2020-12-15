At $91, it’s finally time to add a 63-inch computer desk to your office (39% off)

KSBD-Home (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Need 63-inch Computer Desk for $91.20 shipped. Down from $150, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re still using a kitchen table or the couch as your desk, it’s time to change that. This Need desk offers a large 63- by 24-inch workspace that’s perfect for fitting your entire setup on. It’s assembled easily in around 5- to 10-minutes and the legs offer adjustability so you can easily level it on your floor. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t mind taking a step down in size, then the CubiCubi Study Computer Desk is a great alternative. You’ll find that it measures 47- by 24-inches and offers a slightly different design. The main difference here is that you’ll have a slightly smaller workspace, but, those with a more minimal setup won’t mind this. Plus, at $66, you’ll save quite a bit as well.

Don’t miss the other furniture deals that we’ve spotted today. The prices start at $49 and you’ll find a few different pieces on sale right now. Whether you need a wall cabinet, tower, or storage, we’ve got you covered here.

Need Computer Desk features:

Overall Size: L63″ x W23.7″ x H29.5″, large desk provides ample space for working, i.e. computers, printers and other devices.

Panel is made of environmental E1 standard wood, it’s waterproof and has an anti-scratch surface; easy to clean.

A 1.2 mm thick metal frame (1.3 times thicker than ordinary 0.8 mm frames) better supports the desk.

1. Easily assembled, just install 4 legs with the hex key (takes about 5-10 mins); 2. Legs can be adjusted 1-2 cm in length, allowing stability under an uneven floor; 3. Our Need desk is certified with BIFMA, in accordance with US Office Furniture Standards.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!