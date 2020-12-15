FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops fall to new Amazon lows at up to $450 off

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsRazer
New lows $450 off

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Blade 15 2020 Gaming Laptop 2.3GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,349.99 shipped. Usually fetching $1,800, here you’re saving $450 with today’s offer beating our previous Black Friday mention by $100 and marking a new all-time low. Razer’s latest gaming laptop comes equipped with a 144Hz 15-inch 1080p display alongside a portable form-factor. Everything is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics card supplements the package. Alongside three USB 3.0 ports, there’s also Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Wi-Fi 6 is also built-in, with Chroma RGB lighting adding some extra flair. Over 545 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the entry-level configuration noted above isn’t going to cut it, you will also find an upgraded Razer Blade 15 Laptop on sale for $1,999.99 at Amazon right now. Down from $2,300, today’s offer is $100 below our previous mention and a new all-time low. This model delivers 512GB of storage like the model above, but packs a more powerful RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card and 4K OLED display. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Those building out a desktop gaming rig will want to check out the Cooler Master’s 360mm AiO Liquid Cooler while it’s on sale for $115. That’s alongside everything else in our PC gaming guide, like these ongoing monitor discounts from $100.

Razer Blade 15 2020 Gaming Laptop features:

The new Razer Blade 15 features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics and the new 10th Gen Intel Core i7 6 core processor, to deliver amazing power and portability. The 15. 6″ smooth 144Hz Full HD display provides an immersive and insanely fast visual experience for gaming and beyond.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Razer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Aukey’s 1080p webcam upgrades your Zoom game for ...
Expand your MacBook’s potential with this 7-in-1 ...
Amazon’s Zinus bed deals are priced as low as $33...
Save $70 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active lineup ...
De’Longhi Portable Evaporative Cooler cleans, hum...
Green Toys x Disney up to 35% off at Amazon + more kids...
DYMO’s wall-mountable LetraTag 100H Plus Label Ma...
Keurig’s K-Classic Pod Brewer falls to $64.50 ahe...
Show More Comments

Related

EVOO’s new gaming laptops offer up to RTX graphics, 120Hz+ displays, more from $850

Learn More
Shop now

Bose ANC Headphones 700 fall to new all-time low of $212 (Refurb, 46% off), more

46% off Learn More

Razer unveils two Xbox Series X headsets alongside 13.4-inch laptop with ‘thinnest bezels’

Learn More
25% off

Razer Raptor 27-inch 144Hz Monitor hits all-time low of $600 (Save $100), more from $30

$30+ Learn More
Up to $100

Apple’s new MacBooks and Mac mini see first discounts with these exclusive deals

$663+ Learn More
47% off

Alienware’s low-profile RGB Gaming Keyboard falls to $100 (38% off), more from $40

$40+ Learn More
$400 off

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro discounted $400 as 1TB model goes on sale

$2,399 Learn More
Get fit

Give Apple Fitness+ a try with 2-months for FREE

FREE Learn More