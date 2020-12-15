FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Rivet Iron Mirror with Wood Shelf is all yours for $48.50 (Reg. $65)

Reg. $65 $48.50

Amazon is offering its Rivet Iron Mirror with Wood Shelf for $48.67 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked since March. This stylish mirror boasts a vintage and modern look. A wooden shelf adds utility by providing an easy place to store a few items. Materials used include glass, iron, and rubber wood. It spans 12.75- by 3.75- by 24-inches. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of Amazon shoppers.

Forfeit the functionality found in having a shelf when opting for this Crescent Moon Mirror at $20. It’s also quite a bit smaller, but that could be a good thing depending on your specific setup. One potential upgrade here is the crescent moon shape, which is ready to add a bit of flair to any wall.

Oh, and while you’re at it, did you see the deal we found on De’Longhi’s Portable Evaporative Cooler? If not, it’s worth a peek. Buyers will shave $44 off typical pricing while garnering the ability to clean, humidify, cool, and circulate air for $205.50. It bears a sleek-looking design and could prove to be a nice alternative to bulky and sometimes ugly, portable air conditioners.

Amazon Rivet Iron Mirror features:

Vintage and modern styles meet in this gracefully curved mirror with an attached shelf. Curves come to a peak at the top and bottom for an antique-like shape, while gold finish adds some glam. The wood shelf is a handy place for decorative items.

