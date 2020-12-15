FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D, Finding, thankful, and more

It’s Tuesday morning and we are now ready to collect all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Notable deals on apps like 911 Operator and Lost Portal are still live down below, not to mention this Apple gift card promotion, but you’ll also find all of this morning’s fresh new price drops as well. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like thankful, Finding, ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D, BeatHawk, and Stay focused: Pomodoro Timer, among others. Hit the jump for a closer at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Finding..: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fuel Cost Calculator & Tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bird Alone: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hot Date: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: BeatHawk: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Montessori abc 123 baby games: $4 (Reg. $11)

iOS Universal: Stay focused: Pomodoro Timer: $9 (Reg. $11)

$100 Apple gift card + $10 Target credit starting at $95

Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Squadrons $20, Mario Odyssey, Kirby, Minecraft, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Cardinal Land: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StickText: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Repost for Instagram: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Find My Bluetooth Device: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Logo, Card & Design Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: BoatSpeed: Course & Speed: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Osmos for iPad: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D:

Track the International Space Station in real-time with photorealistic interactive 3D. Get accurate detailed overhead pass predictions for your precise location using GPS. Learn about the current crew with detailed bios and stats and tweet them. Plus, view live streaming HD video of Earth, watch live NASA TV, and more. ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D is the only app that gives you all this!

