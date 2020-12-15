Bring home UNO for the family at just $3.50 + more board/card game deals from $11

Walmart is now offering the UNO card game for $3.50 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly up around $7 or so at Amazon, it fetches closer to $5.50 at Target right now with the Walmart price drop being the lowest we can find. A perfect card game while you’re mostly stuck inside for the holidays, this is one the entire family can enjoy. Players take turns racing to get rid of all of the cards in their hand while matching colors and numbers and making use of the new customizable wild cards. Rated 4+ stars from over 18,800 Amazon customers. Head below for more family board and card game deals.

More holiday board game deals:

Firstly go check out the Dunder Mifflin Office edition of UNO right here as well as the gorgeous UNO Minimalista concept variant while you’re at it. But if the board games won’t cut it, dive into our video games roundup from this morning for deals across all platforms, many of which are still arriving before Christmas.

More on UNO:

Now the classic card game of matching colors and numbers comes with customizable Wild Cards for added excitement Players take turns racing to get rid of all their cards by matching a card in their hand with the current card shown on top of the deck either by color or number. Special Action cards deliver game-changing moments and help defeat opponents Use the Swap Hands card to change hands with any other opponent and write your own rules using the 3 customizable (and erasable) Wild Cards.

