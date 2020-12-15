Complete your 2020 experience with a new Waste King garbage disposal from $33

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 30% off Waste King Garbage Disposals. Deals start at $33 with free shipping available for all. Our top pick is the L-3200 3/4HP model for $69.22. As a comparison, it typically goes for $100 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. Upgrading your garbage disposal feels like the ideal way to close out 2020. Look no further than today’s Gold Box for a great price on this 3/4HP model that delivers an “easy mount system”, an 8-year warranty, and a pre-installed power cord that removes the need for an electrician. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 2,500 Amazon reviewers. Head below for more deals.

For a more affordable alternative today, drop down to the 1/2HP model at $34.52 that’s marked down from the usual $50 price tag. This is another Amazon all-time low, yet again. You’ll find many of the same features on this model as the lead deal above, although the output drops to 1/2HP and the warranty is limited to 2-years. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on Waste King garbage disposals in Amazon’s Gold Box. Jump over to our home goods guide for additional price drops on everyday essentials and more. That includes a great deal on this top-rated Little Giant ladder at $135, which is at a new all-time low.

Waste King L-3200 features:

COMPACT SIZE: Smaller and lighter ¾ HP design is 7-3/4 inches in diameter, 13-3/4 inches long, and weighs 8.6 lbs

HIGH-SPEED MOTOR: The 3/4 HP, 2700 RPM (115 volts) permanent magnet motor is sound-insulated and jams less

EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: EZ Mount for a quick and easy kitchen sink installation, removable splashguard for easy cleaning. Hertz: 60

