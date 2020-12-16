FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Air fryers up to 50% off for the holidays with deals starting from just $30

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 3.4-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer for $29.99 shipped. Also matched direct as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $100 at Best Buy, this model fetches closer to $58 from third-party Amazon sellers and is now at the lowest we can find. Get the oil out of your diet while still achieving that golden crispy texture with today’s digital air fryer deal. This model features adjustable temperature settings (180- to 400-degrees), a 3.4-quart dishwasher-safe frying basket, pre-programmed cooking modes, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Today’s offer is among the most affordable air fryers we can find right now. If you’re in the market for one of these handy dedicated cookers, our lead deal (or some of the options listed below) are your best options right now. It might be worth using some of your savings on a fresh set of tongs to safely remove and serve-up your air cooked meals, but also be sure to check out some of these discounted Joseph Joseph kitchenware accessories while you’re at it. 

More air fryer deals:

You’ll also want to browse through this offer on Govee’s under-cabinet LED lights to add a pop of color to your kitchen and check out Dyson’s heater, fan, and air purifier combo while it’s $100 off. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more household essentials. 

More on the Insignia Digital Air Fryer:

Want to eat healthier without giving up the decadence of fried foods? The Insignia Air Fryer is your solution. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. A pre-programmed menu takes the guesswork out of cooking, providing you with cook times and temperatures for a variety of foods. Its BPA-free construction keeps unhealthy chemicals out of your food. And cleanup is easy with the dishwasher-safe basket and pan – no need to discard leftover oil ever again.

