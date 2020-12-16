Amazon offering up to 40% off Melissa & Doug toddler gifts starting from $5.50 today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off toys from Melissa & Doug. Free shipping is available across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25 with solid ratings on just about everything. If you still have some shopping to do for the toddlers, today’s Melissa & Doug Amazon sale is certainly worth a closer look. For more than 30-years the brand has been pumping out high-quality children’s toys with a focus on early development and imaginative play. Today’s sale starts from $5.50 and checks all the boxes with everything from wooden puzzles and role playing costume kits to full-on toy kitchens and easel art sets. Hit the jump for a closer at our top picks from the sale.

Melissa & Doug Amazon sale:

More Melissa & Doug Puppet Theater:

The Melissa & Doug Deluxe Puppet Theater is a sturdy wooden puppet theater that features a sturdy, non-tip base, plush curtains, a clock, and a chalkboard. Our kids puppet theater allows kids to tap into their imaginations to put on an entertaining show for family and friends. Puppet play encourages creative expression and storytelling skills. This puppet theater for kids measures 52″ H × 18″ W × 24.75″ L and provides plenty of space for a single puppeteer or two. The theater contains small parts, and adult assembly is required.

