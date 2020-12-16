Backcountry’s offering up to 40% off its in-house brand: Jackets, vests, more from $14

For a limited time only, Backcountry offers up to 40% off all of its own gear. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on jackets, vests, pants, duffel bags, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more and today’s the last day to receive standard delivery by Christmas. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Stanbury Down Hooded Jacket that’s currently marked down to $140. That’s $60 off the original rate and this style is perfect for winter outings. This jacket is completely waterproof and it’s highly-packable, which is nice for traveling or storing away. Plus, you can choose from three color options and its tapered fit was designed to contour to athletic builds. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out Marmot’s latest sale that’s offering up to 70% off best-selling items.

