Capture 360° video hands-free with the FITT360 neckband camera for $392 (Reg. $599)

While action cameras are great for capturing regular video, they don't give you that 360° perspective. In contrast, the hands-free FITT360 camera lets you record a first-person view looking in all directions.

As you would expect for a world first, this neckband camera looks like something from the future. To start capturing 360° video, you simply place it around the back of your neck and hit the record button.

There are three full HD cameras on the FITT360, each facing in a different direction. They work together to create a seamless panorama at a resolution of 4800×2400 pixels. This means you can later relive memories in immersive virtual reality.

The stitching happens through the companion smartphone app, which also gives you extra control. Along with 360° video, you can easily export footage and stills from the individual cameras.

With 64GB of internal storage and 128GB of external storage, the FITT360 has plenty of space for footage. On a full charge, you can record for 70 minutes straight.

This remarkable gadget was a success on Kickstarter, and it has since earned impressive reviews. GforGadget rated it at 4.4/5 stars, while PCWorld said it could be, “Especially useful for travelers and live bloggers.”

