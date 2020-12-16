FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Capture 360° video hands-free with the FITT360 neckband camera for $392 (Reg. $599)

-
Smartphone Accessories
Reg. $599 $392

While action cameras are great for capturing regular video, they don’t give you that 360° perspective. In contrast, the hands-free FITT360 camera lets you record a first-person view looking in all directions. This lightweight device is now only $392 (Reg. $599) today at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: GREEN20.

As you would expect for a world first, this neckband camera looks like something from the future. To start capturing 360° video, you simply place it around the back of your neck and hit the record button.

There are three full HD cameras on the FITT360, each facing in a different direction. They work together to create a seamless panorama at a resolution of 4800×2400 pixels. This means you can later relive memories in immersive virtual reality.

The stitching happens through the companion smartphone app, which also gives you extra control. Along with 360° video, you can easily export footage and stills from the individual cameras.

With 64GB of internal storage and 128GB of external storage, the FITT360 has plenty of space for footage. On a full charge, you can record for 70 minutes straight. 

This remarkable gadget was a success on Kickstarter, and it has since earned impressive reviews. GforGadget rated it at 4.4/5 stars, while PCWorld said it could be, “Especially useful for travelers and live bloggers.”

It usually retails for $599, but you can get the FITT360 today for just $392 with “GREEN20” at checkout in a choice of four colors: Black, Gold, Silver, or Red.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

About the Author

Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio falls to new all-time...
Fitbit’s latest Inspire 2 packs 10-day battery, s...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 11 Pro Case $5 (54% ...
Amazon 1-day Anker charging sale from $12.50: Power ban...
Joby’s GorillaPod 1K with Ball Head drops to new ...
Smartphone Accessories: Choetech 18W USB-C PD Wall Char...
Outfit your car with iOttie iPhone and Android mounts f...
Razer’s Kishi Xbox Gamepad for Android falls to $70 (...
Show More Comments

Related

22% off

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G hits $549 ($150 off), more Black Friday deals from $500

From $500 Learn More
Reg. $200+

Furbo Treat Tossing HD Pet Cam back to Black Friday pricing at $134 + more from $35

$35+ Learn More
30% off

elago offers discounts on its iPhone and AirPods cases from $6

From $6 Learn More
Review

Best Headset for Xbox Series X and S: The ultimate comparison [Video]

Learn More
30% off

AeroGarden Sprout grows three plants up to 10-inches tall indoors for $70 shipped (30% off)

$70 Learn More
Save $50

Timex Navi XL Watch strikes $99.50, more from $53 (Up to $50 off)

From $53 Learn More
50% off

KORG music apps for Nintendo Switch and iOS now up to 50% off with deals from $10

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $299

Black Friday savings return on Google Home Max at $149 (50% off)

$149 Learn More