Handle winter weather with Dyson’s heater, fan, and air purifier at $400 (Save $100)

Home Depot offers the Dyson Pure Hot + Cold Air Purifier for $399.99 shipped. Usually selling for $500, here you’re saving 20% with today’s offer coming within $25 of the 2020 low and matching the second-best this year. With a nor’easter rolling in across much of the country right now, you might finally be feeling the effects of winter. But with today’s deal, now is a great time to warm up your space with Dyson’s hybrid heater and fan, which also features a built-in HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 770 customers. Head below for more.

While this is easily the best price out there for a Dyson unit that can heat and cool, let alone purifier the air too, there are plenty of other ways to warm your space this winter for less. This highly-rated TaoTronics space heater at $80 will only run you a fraction of the featured deal’s price, but means you’ll be ditching the built-in fan features and purification tech.

Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool features:

Keep your home’s atmosphere pleasant throughout the year with this 3-in-1 Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link air purifier. The Jet Focus technology provides options for personal or diffused heating and cooling, and the 360-degree HEPA filter clears 99.97 percent of allergens. The Air Multiplier technology of this Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link air purifier facilitates powerful airflow.

