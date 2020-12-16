FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot discounts Husky garage storage and more by up to 25% today

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 25% off garage storage and more. Free shipping is available on everything or you can opt for in-store pickup at no-cost in most locations. Our top pick is the Husky 6-foot Heavy Duty Workbench for $209.99. That’s down $140 from the original price and around $70 off the regular going rate. It’s also $40 less than our previous mention. This Husky workbench is a low-key way to upgrade your garage or workspace. It offers support for 2,300-pounds of total weight, with adjustable legs that fold up for easy storage. One of my favorite features is the inclusion of an embedded power strip. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More below.

For something more portable, consider the Husky 3-foot Solid Wood Workbench with Casters for $262.49. Regularly $325 or more, today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. This is a great option if you’re frequently moving around or adjusting your workspace during the day. Robust casters will make it easy to change your location as needed. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Dive into the rest of today’s Home Depot sale for additional deals on garage storage essentials and more. You’ll find everything from large storage tubs to even more workbenches, along with other accessories. Check out the entire sale here then swing over to our home goods guide for additional price drops on everyday essentials for your space.

Husky Heavy Duty Workbench features:

The Heavy Duty 6 ft. Workbench is designed to work with the Husky Heavy Duty Welded Garage Cabinet Set. The workbench includes adjustable legs that allow you to work at either sitting or standing heights, and the legs fold flat for storage when not in use.

